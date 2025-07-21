Chicago man facing felony charges for expressway shooting near Schaumburg

Reginald McGee

A Chicago man is facing multiple felony charges following an expressway shooting Friday morning near Schaumburg.

Illinois State Police said they arrested 29-year-old Reginald McGee later that day.

Authorities said McGee opened fire on another vehicle just before 8 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Golf Road.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators located McGee and the Cook County prosecutors approved felony charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon against him late Friday.

He is awaiting his first court appearance.