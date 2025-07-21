Chicago man facing felony charges for expressway shooting near Schaumburg
A Chicago man is facing multiple felony charges following an expressway shooting Friday morning near Schaumburg.
Illinois State Police said they arrested 29-year-old Reginald McGee later that day.
Authorities said McGee opened fire on another vehicle just before 8 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Golf Road.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators located McGee and the Cook County prosecutors approved felony charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon against him late Friday.
He is awaiting his first court appearance.
