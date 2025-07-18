advertisement
News

2 teens injured in e-scooter crash in Lake in the Hills

Posted July 18, 2025 5:16 pm
By Janelle Walker

A 17-year-old Lake in the Hills girl and a 19-year-old male from Carpentersville were injured — one severely — in an incident involving stand-up electric scooters Thursday evening, officials said.

Neither was wearing a helmet, according to the Lake in the Hills Police Department.

Emergency crews were called about 6:30 p.m. to Hilltop Drive in Lake in the Hills, according to a news release.

The 17-year-old lost control of the e-scooter and fell, resulting in severe injuries, according to the release. While attempting to avoid the crash, the male also lost control, resulting in minor injuries.

Both were taken to Huntley Northwestern Hospital, according to the release.

The village of Lake in the Hills updated its rules for e-bikes, e-scooters and “personal transportation devices” in June. The new rules also create fines, ranging from $100 to $750, for violations.

More information is available on the Lake in the Hills village website.

