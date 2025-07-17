Mount Prospect deputy police chief retiring

Anthony Addante

Mount Prospect police Deputy Chief of Operations Anthony Addante, a 26-year veteran of the force, announced he will retire Aug. 4.

Addante’s retirement will mean a shift in the leadership roles within the department.

Joseph Kanupke, a 24-year veteran, will be promoted to deputy chief of administration, effective Aug. 19. Deputy Chief of Administration Bart Tweedie will be assigned Addante's deputy chief of operations role.

Hired in June 1999, Addante served in a variety of roles, including youth officer, bicycle officer, sergeant in the Special Investigations and Gang Intelligence Unit, investigative commander and deputy chief of administration.

“It's been the honor of a lifetime to serve the Mount Prospect community and stand alongside a team whose dedication is truly unmatched,” Addante said.

He also worked to bring the Crime Free Housing Program to the Village in 2007.

Joseph Kanupke