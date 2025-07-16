‘An investment in compassion’: Recovered gift of nearly $201K presented to beloved animal shelter

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs, left, presents Michelle Shields, president of Orphans of the Storm animal shelter in Riverwoods, with more than $200,829 found through the I-CASH program. Courtesy of Illinois State Treasurer's Office

A beloved animal shelter got a welcome boost this week as a result of a state consumer protection initiative to return unclaimed assets to rightful owners.

The monetary gift also honors the last wishes of an anonymous donor.

Through the I-CASH program, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs’ office safeguards unclaimed property, including the contents of overlooked safe deposit boxes, unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards and returns it to its owner or heir no matter how long it takes.

To that end, a record $303.8 million in missing money was returned during the 2024-25 state fiscal year ending June 30, breaking the $301 million record set the previous year.

Highlighting the program and its successes brought Frerichs and an oversized ceremonial check for $200,829.89 Tuesday to Orphans of the Storm in Riverwoods. The shelter — named for a favorite silent movie of its famous founder, Irene Castle — has found loving homes for 150,000 dogs and cats since it opened in 1928.

The check Frerichs presented to shelter President Michelle Shields represented the proceeds of the late unnamed woman who named Orphans of the Storm as beneficiary of her life insurance policy.

“This is one of the best parts of my job,” Frerichs said during an event attended by Lake County state legislators and supporters, including Riverwoods Mayor Kristine Ford.

Frerichs said one of his biggest fights was taking on insurance companies to make sure life insurance benefits rightfully end up with the intended people and organizations.

“We get to honor her last wishes here today,” he said of the benefactor.

Shields said pets play an essential role in the well-being of individuals and households throughout the Chicago area.

Michelle Shields, president of Orphans of the Storm, at the podium speaks to the $200,829 gift the organization received from Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs’ office. Frerichs, standing left, is jointed by state Rep. Dan Didech and Riverwoods Mayor Kristine Ford. State Sen. Adriane Johnson and state Rep. Bob Morgan also attended. Courtesy of Illinois State Treasurer’s Office

“This is more than a donation,” she added, “It’s an investment in compassion, community and the belief that every animal deserves a second chance.”

Orphans of the Storm is on nine acres at 2200 Riverwoods Road, between Deerfield and Buffalo Grove. Last year, more than 1,500 homeless pets were helped, more than 4,000 vaccines administered, more than $450,000 spent on veterinary services and 300 training sessions sponsored for adopted dogs and their new families.

“I can tell you every penny of that check is going to be put to really good use for the animals in our care,” Shields said.

Frerichs credited the General Assembly with its support for I-CASH and improvements including Enhanced Money Match, which he credited as a driver of the program's success.

One problem is convincing people that it’s their money and belongs to them, Frerichs said. He recommends people check at least twice each year at icash.illinoistreasurer.gov to see if missing money is waiting.