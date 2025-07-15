Rosemont hotel reopens after $30 million makeover

Christopher Placek/cplacek@dailyherald.com Hyatt Centric Chicago O’Hare, 6350 N. River Road in Rosemont, is now open after a $30 million interior renovation.

Rosemont trustees Monday formally approved sign code variations for a hotel that recently reopened after more than $30 million worth of renovations.

Hyatt Centric Chicago O’Hare, 6350 N. River Road, has 206 remodeled guest rooms, two banquet rooms with capacity for 500, and a new upscale Mediterranean-inspired restaurant and patio.

Chicago developer Bradford Allen acquired the property — then, the Hyatt Rosemont Chicago/O’Hare hotel — in July 2022. Renovations began last November before the hotel reopened in late June under the Hyatt Centric flag — described by the hotel chain as a “full-service lifestyle hotel concept” that combines the service and design of a smaller boutique hotel with the conveniences of a large chain.

“They’re open, and from what I hear, they’ve done a tremendous job on the interior. So we’re happy for this,” Mayor Brad Stephens said before the village board issued variances for a blade wall sign and monument and canopy signs.

The hotel is across the street from Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, and across the parking lot from a 1960s-era office building that doubled as Rosemont’s village hall but is expected to meet the wrecking ball soon. Village officials have been in talks with Bradford Allen over a possible redevelopment deal that would put as many as three restaurants on the site, the Daily Herald reported last month.

The upgrades at the hotel include:

• Reimagined guest rooms with walk-in showers or bathtubs, including two new junior suites and a top-floor presidential suite;

Hyatt Centric Chicago O'Hare hotel at 6350 N. River Road in Rosemont has 206 remodeled guest rooms. Courtesy of Matt Dula Photography

• More than 7,600 square feet of flexible meeting and event space for conferences, weddings and more;

• Cima Restaurant, the Mediterranean-inspired, full-service restaurant with a full-service bar and 50-seat, three-season patio for al fresco dining. It’s open to both hotel guests and local patrons for breakfast, lunch and dinner;

• An all-glass porte cochere above the main entrance, leading to a reconfigured lobby with floor-to-ceiling art;

Hyatt Centric Chicago O'Hare's upgraded lobby includes new art and furnishings next to a bar and market store. Courtesy of Matt Dula Photography

• New food and beverage outlets in the lobby, including a bar with craft beers and meat and cheese boards, and a bistro market selling Dark Matter Coffee and Molly’s Cupcakes;

• New building systems including heating and cooling, fire alarms, and a new roof.

KOO Architecture and The Gettys Group designed the project. Maverick Hotels & Restaurants continues as the property’s management company.

“More than just a place to stay, this hotel offers travelers a fresh and dynamic space where leisure and adventure collide under one roof,” Robert Habeeb, Maverick’s CEO, said in an announcement. “With modern design, elevated amenities, and unmatched proximity to the airport, we’re proud to showcase what it means to stay in the center of the action.”

An official ribbon-cutting event is scheduled for late August/early September.