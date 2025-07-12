‘A lot to think about’: Vote on Greenway Chase proposal in Libertyville delayed for further considerations

Libertyville trustees have continued discussion of the proposed Greenway Chase subdivision with 64 single-family homes and 70 age-restricted duplexes on the site of Libertyville Manor extended care facility, 610 Peterson Road. Courtesy of Pulte Homes

Pulte Home Company will have to wait a little longer for a decision on a plan to demolish an aging extended care facility in Libertyville and build 64 single-family homes and 70 age-restricted duplexes on the property.

After nearly three hours of presentation, public comment and discussion, the village board this week deferred a decision until July 22, agreeing more time was needed to digest and fill in blanks on various aspects of the proposed Greenway Chase development.

Among the considerations are access to busy Peterson Road with added traffic but no signal warranted per the Illinois Department of Transportation; how stormwater will be managed to handle heavier and more frequent storms; and, the planned removal of 1,500 trees.

Pulte has addressed those and other aspects of the plan with staff and at public advisory panel meetings but challenges remain, according to nearby residents.

“The public comment tonight was exceptional and it's a lot to think about and we need a little extra time,” said Trustee Andrew Herrmann.

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com A residential development with 64 single-family homes and 70 age-restricted duplexes is proposed for the Libertyville Manor property at 610 Peterson Road in Libertyville.

Mayor Donna Johnson suggested the delay for time to discuss questions with staff, review the materials and notes and consider matters raised by neighbors in Victoria Park to the west and Forest Creek to the east “so that you are heard in our deliberations.”

“Something that has this long-range impact should not be something that we rush into a conclusion and vote on,” she said.

The village's advisory appearance review commission and plan commission each held two sessions on the proposal and both recommended village board approval as did village staff.

Trustees are well acquainted with the proposal and have heard from residents but Tuesday was the village board’s first official consideration.

Since January, company representatives have been working through details of the proposal on the site of Libertyville Manor, built in the early 1980s on the north side of Peterson Road just east of Butterfield Road.

As planned, the site would comprise 28 acres within the village and 14 unincorporated acres. Annexing the property will be considered separately but the plan is being presented as a whole.

Pulte is seeking several approvals including a zoning change, a special use permit for senior housing and a change in the village's comprehensive plan land use map.

The company also is seeking approval for a planned development concept plan for the site — intended to relax applicable zoning code requirements, like setbacks or building heights, for example.

“We’ve spent the last six months working with nearby residents, staff and village commissions to refine and improve the plans,” attorney Russell Whitaker told the board.

Greenway Chase, Whitaker said, is targeting seniors 55 and older and entry-level buyers as “underserved segments of the Libertyville community.” He said attainability is a consideration as a detached single-family home in Libertyville built in the last 10 years sells for more than $1 million.

However, neighbors say they are concerned about the density of the plan, which will require major variances and won’t meet comprehensive plan goals for maintaining, enhancing and complementing the established character of the community.

Information on the Greenway Chase project is available under the community development department tab on the village website, libertyville.com.