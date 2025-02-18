‘A need for new housing:’ Pulte seeking approvals in Libertyville for mixed-use residential development

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com Pulte Homes is proposing 64 single-family homes and 70 age-restricted duplex units on property that has been occupied by Libertyville Manor assisted living since the late 1970s.

The public review process for a proposed development of single-family homes and duplexes to replace the long-standing Libertyville Manor assisted living facility is underway.

Libertyville’s advisory appearance review commission Monday was introduced to Pulte Home Company’s vision for Greenway Chase, which calls for 64 single-family homes and 70 age-restricted duplexes at 610 Peterson Road.

Pulte is seeking approvals to annex about 14 acres in unincorporated Lake County to bring the proposed development to 42 acres and rezone it from institutional to residential use.

The homebuilder says it wants to increase the diversity of housing stock in Libertyville based on demographic trends to include duplexes for those 55 and older and single-family homes on smaller lots targeted to young professionals.

“They’re trying to appeal to the demands of the community,” said Heather Rowe, community development director. The proposal is considered an infill development in a town with few large areas available.

As proposed, the new neighborhood would replace Libertyville Manor on the north side of Peterson Road east of Butterfield Road. The business has been owned and operated by the Stokovich family since opening in Lake Villa in 1959.

The building is functionally obsolete and has been marketed for redevelopment, according to Russell Whitaker, an attorney representing Pulte.

Various deviations from the zoning code, a special use permit for a planned development, concept plan and other approvals also are being sought.

A lengthy application including supporting material was submitted Jan. 10 and has been available on the village website under the community development tab, but there has been no formal public discussion to date.

The appearance review commission makes recommendations on building facades, landscaping, lighting and signage. Zoning matters and other details will be the topic of a future public hearing before the advisory plan commission/zoning board of appeals.

Monday’s session was more a general overview of the project including descriptions of the housing types and styles but it had been determined in advance the matter be continued.

Whitaker said the company has under-built in the Lake County market for a number of years and has seen demand changing with seniors and millennials having a harder time finding housing.

Despite an aging population and small household size in Libertyville, only 2.7% of the homes are duplexes. Also, the percentage of attached single-family homes in town has shrunk the past 15 years as the size of houses has been getting larger, according to Pulte’s project application.

Per the direction of the commission, Pulte will return with details on the architectural variety of the homes and landscaping within and on the perimeter of the development.