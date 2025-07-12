advertisement
News

Lake in the Hills’ Rockin’ Rotary Ribfest resumes after bad weather disruption

Posted July 12, 2025 3:33 pm
By

The Lake in the Hills Rockin’ Rotary Ribfest was back at it Saturday after dangerous weather caused the event to be canceled Friday evening.

The smell of mouthwatering barbecue and sound of Everett Dean and The Lonesome Hearts performing spread across the wet grounds of Sunset Park as the festival opened.

The family-oriented event featured some of the best grillers and BBQers in the country and other favorites including funnel cakes, homemade lemonade, and roasted corn.

The Rockin’ Ribfest is the signature fundraising event for the Lake in the Hills Rotary Club.

The club is a service organization comprising business and professional leaders who donate money and time to local community organizations through its fundraising efforts.

Proceeds from Rockin’ Ribfest go toward supporting the Lake In The Hills Rotary Charities and all of its charitable projects locally and internationally.

The festival continues from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

  Allison Teliszczak of Woodstock snacks on a BBQ rib Saturday during Lake in the Hills’ Rockin’ Rotary Ribfest. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Everett Dean and The Lonesome Hearts perform Saturday during Lake in the Hills’ Rockin’ Rotary Ribfest. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Nikko and Katie Faciano of Crystal Lake share a brisket sandwich Saturday during Lake in the Hills’ Rockin’ Rotary Ribfest. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
Article Comments
