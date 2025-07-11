Wauconda’s The Side Lot raising funds for local canines in need

The Side Lot, Wauconda’s only dog-friendly restaurant, is stepping up to support dogs in crisis with a special fundraising initiative this weekend.

A Wauconda woman is charged with animal cruelty after authorities say they found more than 50 dogs living in unsanitary and overcrowded conditions in her home Wednesday.

The Side Lot, 110 Slocum Lake Road, is donating 50% of all proceeds from its dog menu to help provide food, medical care, and ongoing support for these rescued dogs as they recover.

“If you know The Side Lot, you know we love dogs,” says co-founder Brittany Barth. “They’re not just welcome here — they’re family. When we heard about the situation, we knew we couldn’t just sit back. We had to help.”

The Side Lot’s dog menu — featuring pup-friendly treats like the “Good Boy Burger,” “Pineapple Pooch Punch” and “Puppy Ice Cream” — will be available all weekend on the outdoor patio.

“We’re proud to be part of such a compassionate and tight-knit community,” Barth said. “This is about turning a simple meal into meaningful action.”