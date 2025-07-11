Summer bringing a fresh crop of restaurants to Schaumburg

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com New restaurant Bikanervala, the first Illinois location of a global chain, is coming to the site of the former Riccardo's Ristorante at 1170 S. Roselle Road in Schaumburg next month.

The second half of summer is bringing a wave of new Indian, Chinese and Japanese restaurants to various areas of Schaumburg.

First to open was Choice Indian Restaurant at 1825 W. Golf Road, which recently filled the long-vacant former site of Casper’s Lighting, according to Schaumburg Economic Development Director Matt Frank.

Vanam Indian Vegetarian Restaurant had its ribbon-cutting on Friday to occupy another long-vacant space at 337 W. Golf Road.

Village of Schaumburg and business community officials gathered for the ribbon-cutting of Vanam Indian Vegetarian Restaurant at 337 W. Golf Road Friday morning.

Frank said these and other forthcoming new restaurants provide unique experiences within Illinois’ second largest hub of economic activity.

“According to Meet Chicago Northwest, there are 752 restaurants in their area of which 31 are Indian restaurants,” Frank said. “As Schaumburg continues to add residents, it’s exciting to see a variety of offerings to serve our diverse community. Before these two new restaurants opened, Meet Chicago Northwest stated Schaumburg had 297 restaurants of which 23 are Indian restaurants.”

Bikanervala will open next month in the space at 1170 S. Roselle Road that Riccardo’s Ristorante left a year ago after 35 years in operation.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com New restaurant Lao Hu Tong will open in August at the former Boston Market at 24 W. Golf Road in Schaumburg.

The new restaurant will be the first Illinois location of a still expanding global chain based in Delhi, India. In addition to its restaurants, the company also specializes in Indian sweets and snacks.

Also opening in August will be Lao Hu Tong, a Chinese restaurant completing its move into the former Boston Market at 24 W. Golf Road.

And as previously reported, Blufish Sushi will begin serving Japanese cuisine next month in the former Jason’s Deli building at 1530 McConnor Parkway. The local chain’s existing locations are in Glenview, Vernon Hills and Park Ridge.