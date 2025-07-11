Woman charged after threatening employers with loaded gun, streaming it on Facebook

Imani Nickson

Pretrial release was denied for an Aurora woman accused of threatening her employers with a loaded gun on Thursday in West Chicago, authorities say.

Imani Nickson, 23, of the 600 block of North Harrison Avenue, has been charged with two felony counts of intimidation, two misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault, and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.

According to a press release from the DuPage County state’s attorney's office, West Chicago police responded at about 11:56 a.m. Thursday to the report of a person with a gun at Evans & Son Blacktop, Inc., 3N775 Powis Road, in West Chicago.

When the officers arrived, they spoke with the caller outside the building and could hear yelling inside, authorities said.

When the officers went inside, Nickson surrendered to them a Glock 43x handgun, officials said.

According to prosecutors, an investigation revealed that Nickson, who works at Evans & Son, entered the building and spoke to the owners about not getting paid.

After being asked to leave, the charges contend, Nickson instead pulled out the loaded gun, pointed it at the owners, and began streaming the incident on Facebook Live.

Authorities say Nickson is accused of pointing the gun at the face of the female owner and threatening to shoot the male owner. The female victim, who is pregnant, escaped the building and called police, officials said.

Nickson’s next court appearance is slated for Aug. 4.