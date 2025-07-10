Rock out, pig out at Ribfest in Lake in the Hills

A cook works the grill during a previous Lake in the Hills Rotary Rockin' Ribfest at Sunset Park. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald, 2022

Rock out and pig out during the 19th annual Rockin’ Rotary Ribfest through Sunday at Sunset Park in Lake in the Hills.

The event at 5200 Miller Road will feature live entertainment, a carnival, a business expo, and numerous food vendors.

There will be top ribbers from around the country, including Pigfoot BBQ & Rib Co., Texas Outlaw BBQ, and Mojo’s Rib Shack. Don’t miss the rib judging at 3:45 p.m. Sunday to see who comes out on top.

Musical performances include Kashmir, Too Hype Crew, Bruce in the USA, and The Disco Circus.

All proceeds from the event, hosted by the Lake in the Hills Rotary Club, go to support Rotary charities and its local and international projects.

Tickets are $5, and children are free. The festival will be open from 4:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

For more information about Lake in the Hills’ Rockin’ Rotary Ribfest, visit rockinrotaryribfest.com.