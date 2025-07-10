Police: Wauconda woman charged after 52 dogs found living in unsanitary home

Wauconda police say 52 dogs were removed from a home where they were found Wednesday living in unsanitary and overcrowded conditions. Courtesy of Wauconda Police Department

A Wauconda woman is charged with animal cruelty after authorities say they found more than 50 dogs living in unsanitary and overcrowded conditions in her home Wednesday.

Carol Reith, of the 200 block of Sky Hill Road, was charged after Wauconda police responded to a report that a large number of dogs were at the residence with no air conditioning and evidence of inbreeding, authorities said Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers detected a strong odor of urine from outside the home and observed feces on the driveway, police said.

Reith initially claimed to have only four dogs, but later admitted to a recent litter of puppies, according to police. When an officer was granted limited entry into the home, he was forced to leave due to the overwhelming odor of urine and bleach, police said.

The Wauconda Fire Department was called to assess air quality, and while no hazardous readings were detected, the stench and overall condition prompted further action, authorities said. The residence was deemed uninhabitable by building and zoning authorities, police said.

Authorities removed 52 dogs from a Wauconda home Wednesday, after officials said they were found living in unsanitary and overcrowded conditions. Courtesy of Wauconda Police Department

Reith later signed consent forms to allow a full search of the home and relinquish custody of the animals, officials said. During the removal process, one animal control officer sustained a dog bite and required medical attention, police said.

After evaluating the home and animals, Lake County Animal Control officials determined that the living conditions constituted animal cruelty, according to police.

The dogs were turned over to Reach Rescue, Wags 2 Wishes Animal Rescue, Waukegan Police Animal Control and Lake County Animal Care and Control.

Reith is scheduled to appear in Lake County court July 24.

