A $25,000 deposit and 17.5 bathrooms: Michael Jordan’s former mansion is now an Airbnb rental

Michael Jordan was a Chicago Bull but lived in this Highland Park mansion. Highland Park is not Chicago, but Michael Jordan is easily one of Chicago’s most recognizable sports figures. Courtesy of Baird & Warner

Basketball fans can be like Mike and rent Michael Jordan’s former Illinois mansion on Airbnb.

The mansion, which sold in December after being on the market for 12 years, was listed on the vacation rental website this month. NBC News reported that real estate investor John Cooper bought the house for $9.5 million, and Airbnb lists a host named “John.”

The mansion sits on 7.39 acres in North suburban Highland Park and has seven bedrooms, 17½ bathrooms, a movie theater, gym, cigar lounge, pool tables and saltwater aquariums. The property also features a swimming pool, a fishing pond stocked with bass and bluegill, a putting green and, of course, a basketball court.

When the home sold, the Zillow listing showed its front gate featuring a giant “23,” the jersey number Jordan wore for most of his NBA career. The photos on Airbnb do not include the gate.

Anyone renting the mansion must sign a nondisclosure agreement and liability waiver and pay a $25,000 security deposit and cannot host parties or events on the property. A maximum of 12 guests can stay in the house, and no pets are allowed.

A minimum seven-night reservation is required, making the price of a stay in Jordan’s old house $120,920 per week, WCNC reported.

Jordan built the house in 1995 during his tenure with the Chicago Bulls and did a major remodel in 2009, according to Zillow. He originally listed the home for sale in 2012 for $29 million.

Jordan became the face of the NBA during his 13 seasons with the Bulls from 1984 to 1998 — minus the 1993-94 season, when he left to play minor-league baseball — and led Chicago to six NBA titles.

He retired from the NBA in 1998, only to return in 2001 and play two seasons with the Washington Wizards before retiring permanently. In 2010, Jordan became the majority owner of the Charlotte Bobcats — now the Hornets — and paid $275 million for the franchise. He sold his majority stake to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall in 2023.

Jordan also owns the NASCAR team 23XI with three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin.

© 2025 The Athletic Media Company. All Rights Reserved. Distributed by New York Times Licensing.