Historic one-room schoolhouse in Schaumburg open for tour Sunday

The Schaumburg Centre School from the 1860s on the grounds of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Schaumburg will be open for a tour from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 13. Courtesy of Patricia Barch

Visitors can tour the former Schaumburg Centre School — the one-room schoolhouse dating back to the 1860s at the north end of the grounds of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Schaumburg — from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 13.

This is not the 137-year-old red schoolhouse on the south end of the campus that’s actively used by St. Peter Lutheran School at 202 E. Schaumburg Road.

Attendees can slide into one of the Schaumburg Centre School’s desks to be transported back to the area’s early farm days, and enjoy displays about the history of the school. The tour comes with a no-homework guarantee.

The schoolhouse is owned by the village of Schaumburg and cared for by the Schaumburg Township Historical Society.

The interior of the Schaumburg Centre School from the 1860s on the grounds of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Schaumburg will be open from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 13. Courtesy of Patricia Barch