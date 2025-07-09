Former DuPage correctional deputy convicted of misconduct involving female inmate

Ricardo Hardy

A former DuPage County corrections deputy was found guilty Wednesday of charges alleging he had inappropriate sexual contact with a female inmate.

Ricardo Hardy, 54, of Elgin, was convicted of five counts of custodial sexual misconduct and five counts of official misconduct, all Class 3 felonies, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office announced.

DuPage County Judge Joseph Burgos handed down the guilty verdicts Wednesday, following a bench trial held on June 11.

Hardy, who was fired on May 15, 2023, faces a maximum two to five years in prison when sentenced, though probation also is possible. He is scheduled to return to court Aug. 14 for post-trial motions. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

The charges alleged that between March 13, 2023 and April 26, 2023, Hardy and the inmate engaged in sexual activity in the inmate’s cell as well as a shower/bathroom area.

Authorities say Hardy also arranged for $300 to be put in the inmate’s commissary account.

“His actions are nothing short of a complete abuse of authority and a betrayal of the trust placed in him not only by the Sheriff’s Office but also the residents of DuPage County,” State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in Wednesday’s announcement. “I emphasize however, that Mr. Hardy’s actions are not an indictment of the outstanding work and dedication of the Sheriff’s Office’s Corrections Bureau employees. They have an incredibly difficult job, and they perform their duties admirably day in and day out.”