With council approvals, West Chicago mayor intends to drop court case

A sharp maneuver by a pair of aldermen in Monday’s city council meeting saved West Chicago leadership from further acrimony.

Mayor Daniel Bovey smiled at the dais as city aldermen approved things he’d sought since being sworn into office on May 5.

They approved an agreement with former City Administrator Michael Guttman to retain him through Jan. 31, 2026, in a newly created role as executive director of special projects.

“Remotely available to serve as needed,” said Bovey, whose first acts as mayor included vacating Guttman’s position to the opposition of the council.

Having accrued enough paid time through sick leave and vacation time, after Jan. 31 the city also would pay Guttman $60,000 and he would retire. The city will save $15,000 from his accrued total.

With that agreement, Bovey intended to withdraw a Thursday’s court date seeking a declaratory judgment on his appointment powers.

The 14-member council passed the Guttman agreement unanimously, as it did with Colin Fleury’s approval to remain chief of police and Tia Messino as interim city administrator.

However, momentum slowed and the room grew quiet when it came to the city’s legal representation. Two items were tabled.

“It’s going to throw a wrench into things if we don’t have a comprehensive agreement,” the mayor said.

Part of the discussion over the next 30 minutes pertained to attorney Patrick Bond maintaining his position as city counsel.

“That is not going to happen,” said Bovey, who noted he would then continue to seek the declaratory judgment and remove Bond anyway, countered only by a supermajority vote of 10 aldermen.

Newly elected Alderman Matthew Myers then suggested two weeks with an interim counsel, followed by veteran Alderwoman Melissa Birch Ferguson’s proposal for the firm of Ancel Glink as interim counsel. The Naperville firm, represented by Keri-Lyn Krafthefer, previously had been brought in as a consultant.

After a brief break, Bovey restated his case, and Myers moved to appoint Ancel Glink interim counsel until the next council meeting on July 21.

Bovey suggested a longer term, through Aug. 5. Myers restated the motion, which passed 14-0.

The city council also approved city representation in Bovey’s ongoing case about the greenhouse on his property, and also a search firm for the city administrator position.

Bovey thanked the people who attended Monday’s meeting, and those who had been there throughout often turbulent meetings since May 5.

“I appreciate that we have a community that really cares about what is going on here,” he said, “that we have people that will actually sit here for how many hours this has been and listen to us talk.”