Glen Ellyn police: Teen crowd forces Sunset Pool to close early

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com, 2022 The Glen Ellyn Park District’s Sunset Pool drew a large crowd of teens on July 5.

One person has been charged with the illegal use of fireworks stemming from a large group of young people converging on a Glen Ellyn pool the day after the Fourth of July, authorities said Monday.

Police were alerted shortly before 5 p.m. to a growing crowd of teenagers and young adults meeting at the Sunset Pool on Fairview Avenue.

Officers estimated there were 200 to 300 people at the property, police said in a news release.

Some of the attendees were seen entering without paying, smoking marijuana, consuming alcoholic beverages in violation of the park district’s ordinances, and igniting illegal fireworks.

Due to the disruptive and unsafe behavior of several individuals at Sunset Pool — including violations of park district ordinances — the agency made the decision to close the facility early, park district Executive Director Dave Thommes said in a statement.

“We worked closely with the Glen Ellyn Police Department and surrounding agencies to ensure the facility was safely cleared. We are grateful to our quick-thinking and professional Sunset Pool staff for how they handled the situation,” Thommes said in the statement.

“The safety of our patrons and staff remains our top priority. We’re currently reviewing the incident internally and assessing any operational adjustments as needed,” he added.

Officers from several neighboring jurisdictions helped to evacuate the park.

The incident remains under investigation, and no other information was immediately available.