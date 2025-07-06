Schaumburg Town Square businesses seeking harmony with political protests

Eric Peterson/epeterson@dailyherald.com Tricia Toledo Seiser of Schaumburg posed for many photos at the “No Kings” rally at her hometown’s Town Square June 14.

Schaumburg business owner Chris Schiel supports citizens’ right to express themselves, but repeated political demonstrations in front of his Town Square store are costing him parking, customers and an estimated $1,200 per gathering.

That's why he's asking organizers for both better coordination and a guarantee of advance warning.

“We want their voices to be heard, but hope we can work together,” Schiel said. “We can prepare for things if we know about them, but if we don’t know about them, we can’t prepare.”

Schiel has lived in Schaumburg since 2010 and operated Xtra Mile Running at the southwest corner of Schaumburg and Roselle roads since 2018. Monthly protests against the Trump administration’s policies that began in March have him seeking changes.

Rallies like this one last month that drew an estimated 3,000 people to Town Square in Schaumburg are creating problems for businesses there, according to at least one store owner.

The “No Kings” protest drew an estimated 3,000 people to the intersection and Town Square parking lot on Saturday, June 14. Schiel said he was thankful to know about that one in advance, allowing him to plan ahead and make staffing changes so his usual Saturday staff of younger employees would not be overwhelmed.

The next protest — a “Make Good Trouble” demonstration — is scheduled for Thursday, July 17, to honor the late voting rights activist and U.S. Congressman John Lewis on the fifth anniversary of his death. Normally, a Thursday night gathering expected to run from 5 to 7 p.m. would be less disruptive than a Saturday one.

But that day Schiel is expecting 600 to 800 people to drop by to pick up registration packets for the Christmas in July Half Marathon on Saturday, July 19, at Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village.

Bob Royce of Schaumburg attended the "No Kings" rally at Town Square. A Town Square business owner is hoping to achieve better coordination with such demonstrations for the sake of his, his employees' and his neighbors' livelihoods.

Organizers from the group Rally Together Indivisible-Elk Grove & Schaumburg say they’re committed to working with Schiel and local law enforcement for that and future gatherings at Town Square.

Volunteer and web designer Vonda Zwick of Schaumburg said her involvement with the group is based on a desire to make life better and not more difficult for members of the community. She’s planning to make signs indicating demonstrators should park at the Schaumburg Township District Library to the west.

“We want this to be coming from us, protecting the businesses,” Zwick said.

Co-organizer Julee Mortensen of Elk Grove Village said she’ll encourage carpooling.

As of Thursday, only 36 members were registered to attend. Even if that were to grow as usual, she doesn’t foresee it to match the size of the “No Kings” rally.

Both Zwick and Mortensen noted the appeal of Town Square as a gathering space.

“It feels like the heart of the center of Schaumburg,” Zwick said.

“When we have an event that size, I don’t know where else to go in Schaumburg or Elk Grove,” Mortensen said. “We’re not the bad guys here, we’re trying to work with everyone.”