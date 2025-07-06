advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Mount Prospect trustees take meetings on the road

Posted July 06, 2025 3:12 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

The Mount Prospect Village Board will hold its July 8 special village board and committee-of-the-whole meeting at Burning Bush Community Center, 1313 N. Burning Bush Lane.

The purpose of the neighborhood “COW on the Road” meeting at 6 p.m. is to engage the community in a less formal setting while also giving residents a chance to attend a meeting closer to home.

“I strongly believe in bringing local government to the people,” Mayor Paul Hoefert said. “Part of our role as village board members is to listen to the thoughts and opinions of our citizens, so I want to give all community members the opportunity to participate in the process.”

In addition to the village meeting, representatives from Wheeling Township will provide a review of township services and initiatives.

The meeting will be in-person only.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Local Politics Mount Prospect News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company