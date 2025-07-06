Mount Prospect trustees take meetings on the road

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Mount Prospect Public Works Director Sean Dorsey discussed flooding issues on the village’s northeast side during a previous meeting with residents at the Burning Bush Community Center. The center will be the site of the village board’s “COW on the Road” meeting Tuesday.

The Mount Prospect Village Board will hold its July 8 special village board and committee-of-the-whole meeting at Burning Bush Community Center, 1313 N. Burning Bush Lane.

The purpose of the neighborhood “COW on the Road” meeting at 6 p.m. is to engage the community in a less formal setting while also giving residents a chance to attend a meeting closer to home.

“I strongly believe in bringing local government to the people,” Mayor Paul Hoefert said. “Part of our role as village board members is to listen to the thoughts and opinions of our citizens, so I want to give all community members the opportunity to participate in the process.”

In addition to the village meeting, representatives from Wheeling Township will provide a review of township services and initiatives.

The meeting will be in-person only.