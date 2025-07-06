Aurora man killed while walking along I-55

A 30-year-old Aurora man has been identified as the person killing when struck by a vehicle while along I-55 in Bolingbrook.

The Will County coroner said Bosimbek Khazratkulov was pronounced dead at 10:15 p.m. Saturday at University of Chicago Bolingbrook Hospital.

Khazratkulov was walking when he was struck by the vehicle, according to the coroner’s office.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.

An autopsy was conducted Sunday, but the final cause and manner of death is pending the results of police and toxicology reports, according to the coroner’s office.