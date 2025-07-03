Will tariffs put a damper on future fireworks shows?

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Fireworks light up a large crowd Thursday at the Hometown Fest in Community Park in Palatine.

Fireworks fans needn’t worry. This week’s spectacles will proceed as planned, dazzling spectators throughout the suburbs.

However, proposed tariffs on Chinese manufacturers — fireworks producers among them — have industry experts warning that future extravaganzas may be less spectacular.

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, U.S. fireworks companies rely almost entirely on China, which produces 99% of consumer fireworks and 90% of professional display fireworks.

The current 30% tariff on Chinese-made goods “threatens to shutter small fireworks businesses nationwide and could undermine preparations for America’s 250th anniversary celebrations” APA Executive Director Julie L. Heckman said in a prepared statement.

“Fireworks are an iconic part of America’s celebration of freedom,” Heckman added. “This isn’t about politics. It’s about making sure communities can continue to celebrate while giving small businesses a path forward through supply chain challenges.”

As far this year’s fireworks displays, suburban officials say it’s business as usual. Or, in the case of Elk Grove Village, better than usual.

A worker assembles parts of fireworks at a factory in Liuyang in Hunan province, China. Industry experts say that tariffs on Chinese-made goods could force towns to offer smaller fireworks shows in 2026. AP file

The village approved a $90,000 contract with Johnny Rockets Fireworks on April 22, before the most stringent China tariffs took effect. That’s a $15,000 increase from previous years, reflecting plans for a larger show, according to officials.

Mayor Craig Johnson said the village locked in the price before tariff talk ramped up.

“The tariffs weren’t even part of it when we agreed to what we were going to be doing this coming year,” he said.

Elk Grove plans an even bigger display next year, priced at $100,000, to coincide with the village’s 70th anniversary, Johnson said.

Property tax revenues pay for most of the fireworks show’s expense, with contributions from residents who choose to donate on their utility bills offsetting some of the expense. The increased cost this year comes from the same mix of revenues that pay for the village’s popular July summer concert series: tobacco licensee fees, hotel/motel taxes and video gambling revenues.

Heckman said tariffs arrived so late that businesses were unable to pass the increase on to consumers for Independence Day celebrations this year. That won’t be the case in 2026.

“If the administration maintains a 30% tariff on fireworks imports, the industry will be compelled to pass these increased costs on to consumers,” she said.

Fireworks maker Noe Luna holds a “bomb” at his workshop in Tultepec, Mexico. Tariffs on international goods could put a damper on Independence Day fireworks shows next year. AP file

Vernon Hills officials said the cost of the fireworks displays scheduled for Independence Day and the Vernon Hills Days summer festival have not increased this year. Daily Herald File Photo

Like other communities, Vernon Hills entered into a contract late last year, before any discussion of tariffs. Officials there said the $32,000 earmarked for Independence Day fireworks and $16,000 for the Vernon Hills Days summer festival have not increased.

If securing a 2026 contract for the two events in advance can result in cost savings, officials may ask the village board to do that, said Jon Petrillo, assistant village manager.

“We will need to see quotes from our vendor and determine if the anticipated increases can be absorbed,” he added, noting that sponsorships could help with a cost increase.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2016 Fireworks display pricing has a lot to do with the day organizations select for their shows, said John Florance of the Sleepy Hollow Service Club, which puts on the village’s annual Independence Day extravaganza. That’s why the club schedules the annual event for Sunday night.

The Sleepy Hollow Service Club, which puts on the village’s annual Independence Day fireworks show, “locked in” the price before Jan. 1, said club Vice President John Florance. He estimates this year’s display costs about $20,000.

Pricing can be impacted by the date of the show, said Florance, noting that Saturday evening shows and shows held on July 4 tend to cost more. That’s why the club holds its event on Sunday evening.

· Daily Herald staff writers Eric Peterson, Christopher Placek, Susan Sarkauskas, Rick West and Mick Zawislak contributed to this report.