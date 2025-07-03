advertisement
News

Schaumburg’s Meineke Recreation Center and Pool to reopen Friday

Posted July 03, 2025 5:55 pm
Daily Herald report

The Schaumburg Park District’s Meineke Recreation Center and Meineke Pool will reopen Friday for the first time since a fire forced its evacuation last week.

The recreation center on Weathersfield Way will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and the pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m.

Regular summer hours for the recreation center will be 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends. Regular hours for the pool will be noon to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

Both facilities have been closed since the morning of June 23, when construction workers accidentally broke a gas line during a renovation project and sparked the exterior fire.

Though the building sustained no structural damage, restoration efforts were required to replace damaged underground gas lines needed to heat showers and the water at Meineke Pool, according to park district officials.

