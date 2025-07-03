Schaumburg’s Meineke Recreation Center and Pool to reopen Friday

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com, June 2025 The Schaumburg Park District’s Meineke Recreation Center and Meineke Pool on Weatherfield Way in Schaumburg will Friday for the first time since a June 23 fire.

The recreation center on Weathersfield Way will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and the pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m.

Regular summer hours for the recreation center will be 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends. Regular hours for the pool will be noon to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

Both facilities have been closed since the morning of June 23, when construction workers accidentally broke a gas line during a renovation project and sparked the exterior fire.

Though the building sustained no structural damage, restoration efforts were required to replace damaged underground gas lines needed to heat showers and the water at Meineke Pool, according to park district officials.