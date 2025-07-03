Police issue stern warning after another teen injured in e-bike crash

A 15-year-old Lake in the Hills boy escaped serious harm Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle while driving an electric dirt bike across a busy state highway in Huntley.

The near tragedy, however, has Huntley police urging parents to ensure that children and young adults are operating electric motorized vehicles legally and safely.

“This recent crash is yet another example of the consequences of underage and unauthorized use of electric off-highway vehicles,” police said in a news release. “It reflects a growing and dangerous trend that we cannot ignore.”

According to police, the boy was driving an E Ride Pro-S electric off-highway vehicle east along Reed Road at 9:04 p.m. when he was hit by a Hyundai Kona as he crossed Route 47. The Kona was heading west on Reed, attempting to turn left onto the state highway, police said.

Witnesses told investigators the rider was performing a “wheelie” at the time of the crash and was not wearing an approved helmet. His vehicle was not authorized for use on public roadways, police said.

The boy was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to police. The driver of the Kona, a 17-year-old Huntley girl, was uninjured and remained on scene, fully cooperating with police.

The 15-year-old later was issued tickets for operating a vehicle without a valid license, operating a non-highway vehicle on the roadway without a valid driver's license, driving an uninsured motor vehicle and driving without valid registration.

Two 14-year-old boys with him, both also operating e-bikes, received the same citations, police said. All three vehicles were towed from the scene.

“Our department will continue to increase enforcement and community education to prevent incidents like this, but real change starts at home,” police said.