‘He was my best friend’: Retired Wheeling police dog dies after developing illness

Riggs, a retired Wheeling police dog, was euthanized Wednesday because of health issues. He served with the department from 2016 to 2022. Courtesy of Chris Kanches

A retired Wheeling Police Department dog who worked with the department for six years has died.

Riggs, a 10-year-old German shepherd, partnered with officer Christopher Kanches from 2016 to 2022. Riggs recovered evidence and illegal drugs, tracked suspects and demonstrated his skills at community events.

In one notable case, Riggs located a suspect in a 2017 Buffalo Grove armed robbery who had fled to a wooded area in Lincolnshire, Kanches said. That criminal remains behind bars, he said.

Wheeling police officer Chris Kanches holds Riggs during a demonstration at the Grayslake Public Library in 2016. Daily Herald file photo, 2016

Riggs lived with Kanches during his police service and then in retirement. He was euthanized Wednesday at Tops Kennel in Grayslake after developing a severe, progressive illness.

“He was my best friend … and I miss him dearly,” Kanches said.

In a show of respect, officers and police dogs from Wheeling, Wauconda, Mundelein, Hanover Park, Lakemoor and other departments and law enforcement agencies lined the walkway into Tops for Riggs and Kanches.

“There were so many people there,” Kanches said. “Everybody who was touched by Riggs was there.”

Added Wheeling Deputy Police Chief Mike Conway: “We made sure he got a proper send-off.”

Wheeling police officer Chris Kanches directs Riggs during a 2016 demonstration in Grayslake. Riggs was euthanized Wednesday because of a severe, progressive illness. Daily Herald file photo, 2016

Named after Mel Gibson’s character in the “Lethal Weapon” film franchise, Riggs was paired with Kanches at Tops and they trained together.

“He was at my side all the time,” Kanches said. “He was a great friend and protector.”

Although he performed his law enforcement duties splendidly, Riggs’ specialty was meeting community members, Kanches said. Kanches taught Riggs how to pose for photographs with civilians at National Night Out gatherings and other events.

“He could just blend in and look stunning for people,” Kanches said.

Kanches retired with Riggs in 2022 but returned to law enforcement solo. He’s now an officer with the Lakemoor Police Department and said he’d like to be part of a K-9 team in that community.