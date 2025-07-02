Palatine police arrest Lake in the Hills man on child pornography charges

Konrad Skora

Palatine police took a Lake in the Hills man into custody this week on child pornography possession charges following a joint investigation with federal authorities.

Konrad Skora, 31, of the 5500 block of Alexandria Drive, surrendered Monday. He faces one felony count of possession of child pornography. He was taken to the Rolling Meadows courthouse and at a hearing ordered held until his next court date on July 25.

Palatine police said they were contacted by federal law enforcement authorities in March regarding evidence recovered from a hard drive previously in the possession of a former Palatine resident.

The device, police said, was found to contain numerous files “consistent with child sexual abuse material,” some depicting children under the age of 13.

Following an investigation by Palatine police, Skora was identified as the person responsible for possession of the device and the illicit material, police said.