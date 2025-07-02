advertisement
News

Muddy playground at St. Mark Preschool in Mount Prospect now merely a memory

Posted July 02, 2025 4:25 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

Children at the St. Mark Preschool and Enrichment Center in Mount Prospect will have more playground time and a playing surface devoid of dirt and mud, thanks to new artificial turf funded by a $35,000 fundraising effort.

The surface was installed about three weeks ago, with a ribbon cutting planned for July 10.

Located at 200 S. Wille St., the school, which is more than 60 years old, serves about 44 families and 50 children ages 3-6, offering preschool and kindergarten enrichment programs.

For years, the school struggled with poor drainage that created muddy conditions lasting days after rain.

“It just alternated between this dry, dusty dirt, or this really muddy muck after it rained,” said parent Megan Bennett, treasurer of the Parent Advisory Council. Children would come home with dirt in their shoes and socks.

The Parent Advisory Council researched alternatives. A Pour-N-Play surface was cost prohibitive compared to the $30,000-$40,000 for artificial turf.

Funding came through a blitz that included the annual pasta dinner and silent auction, monthly restaurant partnerships and corporate sponsorships.

In addition to improved drainage, the project also included removing a retaining wall to add more open space. A new sandbox, soccer goals, upgraded benches and an improved walkway were also added.

“They're going to have way more accessible days for the playground,” said former PAC President Hadley Skeffington-Vos. “Now they can get out there once it stops raining, and it's no problem.”

