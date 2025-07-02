Man injured after falling out of moving vehicle near Elburn

A man was seriously injured Tuesday when he fell out of a moving vehicle near Elburn, authorities said.

It happened about 4:11 p.m. on Route 38, just west of Route 47, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

A 38-year-old woman was driving the car, a Toyota sedan. She told deputies that her brother, 40, indicated he was going to roll down a window, but instead opened the door and fell out, the sheriff’s office reported. Deputies believe the car then ran him over.

He was flown to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital trauma center in Downers Grove and remains hospitalized, officials said.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it is asked to call the sheriff’s investigations division at (630) 444-1103.