World flavor on the menu at The Tapastry restaurant opening in Libertyville

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com Adrienne and Pradeep Paga, with son, Max, 12, prepare for the July 11 opening of their restaurant venture called The Tapastry in the Adler Square strip mall on Milwaukee Avenue just south of Route 137 in Libertyville.

A Gurnee couple is blending their love of travel and different cuisines into a new venture in Libertyville.

“World flavor” is the theme as Adrienne and Pradeep Paga prepare for the July 11 opening of The Tapastry in the former Harbor Kitchen & Tap space in the Adler Square strip center, 1762 N. Milwaukee Ave.

The name is a play on words for tapas, small savory dishes known in Spain to be served with drinks at a bar to accompany conversation.

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com The Tapastry, featuring a global variety of tapas, is opening in the former Harbor Kitchen space in Adler Square strip mall on Milwaukee Avenue south of Route 137 in Libertyville.

The menu, inspired by the couple’s love of travel and global flavors, reflects several different cuisines, according to Adrienne.

Selections will include chorizo frito, peri peri chicken, lamb curry, mezze, arroz con pollo and pork bulgogi, featuring tastes of Italy, Portugal, India, the Mediterranean and Korea, for example.

“That being said, we will be focusing on Spanish favorites as they are the source of the tapas tradition that we enjoy so much,” Adrienne explained.

“It won’t be tiny,” Adrienne said of a serving. “You will get a fair amount to share.”

This is the first restaurant venture for the couple, who have lived in Gurnee since 2010. Adrienne said she worked in the fashion design industry including stints in New York and Los Angeles.

“I'm very excited to get into the hospitality industry,” she said. “He’s (Pradeep) very adventurous, too, so when we were younger we moved around a lot.”

Pradeep worked in film production and other ventures.

“I've always been doing a lot of stuff,” he said. “We enjoy traveling a lot.”

There will be seating for about 200, including space for private events and a small performance area. Interior improvements have been cosmetic. The couple said tapas is a missing element in Libertyville’s varied food scene.

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com Adrienne and Pradeep Paga, left and right, with son, Max, 12, and family friend, Ajay Narayan, prepare for the July 11 opening of Tapastry restaurant featuring global flavors in Libertyville.

“You won’t see the Harbor (Kitchen) here. You’re going to see a global place,” according to Adrienne.

“Our concentration is a family can come and enjoy an evening without breaking the bank,” Pradeep said.

Visit The Tapastry on Facebook or Instagram.