Kendra Scott jewelry store coming to Woodfield Mall this fall
Jewelry designer brand Kendra Scott will bring its seventh Illinois location to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg this fall.
The new store will be next to Warby Parker on the upper level of the Nordstrom wing.
Shoppers will be able to see the gemstone-inspired collections of fashion jewelry, fine jewelry, home goods, beauty products and more in person.
Those interested can RSVP to stay informed on more updates and events related to the grand opening at comingsoonkswoodfield.splashthat.com.
