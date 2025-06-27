Aiming for success: Schaumburg teen becomes national champion in women’s shooting contest

Saanvi Singh of Schaumburg, a rising senior at Conant High School, stands on the podium after winning first place in Women’s Sport Pistol at the 2025 USA Shooting National Championships held June 14, in Talladega and Anniston, Alabama. Courtesy of Kim Covert

Mental focus, composure, and attention to detail is key to achieving success in whatever challenge you take on, says Saanvi Singh of Schaumburg.

That dedication is what led to the 16-year-old rising senior at Conant High School in Hoffman Estates being crowned champion in Women’s Sport Pistol at the 2025 USA Shooting National Championships held June 14 in Talladega and Anniston, Alabama.

Saanvi is no stranger to the shooting community. She began competing when she was 12, quickly making a name for herself as she claimed the Illinois state championships for 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Saavni competes with Arlington International Airgun Club of Arlington Heights, where she is coached by Don Webber.

Her talent already has taken her to the international stage. Last October, Saanvi traveled to Peru to compete in the International Shooting Sport Federation’s Junior World Championship in Lima, where she represented the U.S. 25m Pistol Women Junior Team.

However, this spring marked a turning point in her career. Saanvi took her talents to the adult stage, no longer competing in the junior national competition, and traveling to Alabama for the USA Shooting Womens National Championships.

To make this jump, Saanvi said she knew she had to make changes to her training.

“I was more focused on my techniques rather than just training for anything. I was more focused on the details and getting the little stuff right” said Saavni. “And it’s mostly mental, once you get to the physical part, there’s not much else you can do.”

Her hard work paid off, and Saanvi started to fit in on the larger stage. “Last year, when I went, it was like I was with all these great shooters, but this year I am one of these great shooters,” said Saavni. “That was the mental switch I knew I needed.”

Despite bad weather repeatedly delaying the competition, Saanvi maintained her composure on the final day of the competition, ultimately leading to her win. “Usually, before my matches I’m a little nervous, but this time in my mind I was really calm, and I knew it would be good,” said Saanvi. “That definitely helped me a lot.”

In September, Saanvi will compete next at this year’s International Shooting Sport Federation’s Junior World Championship in New Delhi, her second international competition. “I have to start training for that one. Focusing on the specifics so it all falls into place,” said Saanvi.

In the long run, Saanvi still has her sights set on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, hoping to qualify for the U.S. women’s team at the Olympic trials.

Saanvi credits her coaches at Arlington International Airgun Club for their mentorship to help her succeed. When it comes to shooting as a whole, Saanvi encourages other young women to get involved in the less popular sport.

When asked for advice for those wanting to get involved, Saanvi kept it simple.

“I think you just have to put your mind to what you want, once you have a goal you just have to figure out how to get there,” she said. “I just thought to myself this year I’m going to do it. And I did it.”