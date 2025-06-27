Blufish Sushi aiming for August opening of its fourth suburban location in Schaumburg

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Work on Blufish Sushi continues Friday in Schaumburg. The full-service Japanese restaurant is expected to open on McConnor Parkway in August as the suburban chain's fourth location.

A long-awaited Blufish Sushi restaurant is expected to open in Schaumburg in August, with time left this summer to take advantage of the building’s outdoor patio.

The restaurant is taking over the former site of Jason’s Deli at 1530 McConnor Parkway, just northwest of Schaumburg’s Roosevelt University campus and directly across the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway from the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel and the Andretti Indoor Karting & Games being built next to it.

This will be the fourth location of Blufish Sushi in the suburbs, with the existing ones in Glenview, Vernon Hills and Park Ridge.

Owner Chul Choi appeared before the Schaumburg village board this week to apply for his liquor license and speak about the progress of the building’s renovation.

“It’s been a long time coming where we’ve wanted to come to Schaumburg,” he said. “We got the opportunity to come, so we are very excited.”

Choi explained that the Class A liquor license he’s seeking is for the restaurant’s ability to serve beer, Saki, wine and cocktails.

“We’re a full-service Japanese restaurant,” he said. “We service the community as a restaurant, not as a bar. We open until 9:30 p.m. on the weekdays and then 10:30 p.m. on the weekends.”

He told trustees the conversion of the building had taken longer than expected, but the end is now in sight.

“We were supposed to open in November, but we’re about a month out right now from completion of construction,” Choi said. “And then we’re hoping to open in August.”

The Jason’s Deli on the site closed at the end of January 2021, citing economic difficulties from the COVID-19 pandemic at the time. The fast-casual restaurant had operated since the fall of 2010.