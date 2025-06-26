Streamwood man indicted on first-degree murder charges in sisters’ killings

Jalonie Jenkins

Prosecutors on Thursday announced the indictment of a 25-year-old man they say fatally stabbed his two younger sisters in the family’s Streamwood townhouse on May 28.

Jalonie Jenkins is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Janiya Jenkins, a 21-year-old nursing student, and 10-year-old Eyani Jones, who attended Parkwood Elementary School in Hanover Park.

Their 7-year-old brother and Janiya Jenkins’ 3-year-old daughter were home at the time of the killings but not injured, authorities said.

Cook County prosecutors said the 7-year-old unsuccessfully attempted CPR on his two older sisters. Janiya Jenkins suffered at least 12 stab wounds and Eyani Jones suffered 10 stab wounds to her neck, chest and hands, according to the Cook County medical examiner.

Prosecutors said Eyani was on a Snapchat call with an out-of-state friend who heard screaming from the attack. The friend also heard Janiya “begging the defendant to not kill the kids” and heard Eyani screaming for the friend to call 911 before the call ended, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Jalonie Jenkins placed the two younger children in a first-floor bathroom after the attack then left the home in his vehicle with the family dog. The 7-year-old boy later took the toddler to the home of a neighbor, who called police and the sisters’ mother, authorities said.

Jalonie Jenkins was captured four days later near a Metra station in Downers Grove and remains in custody at the Cook County jail. He will be arraigned July 10, at the county courthouse in Rolling Meadows.