Schaumburg’s Meineke Recreation Center tentatively scheduled to reopen next week

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com The Meineke Recreation Center and Meineke Pool are tentatively scheduled to reopen next week following restoration work needed after a fire Monday morning.

The Schaumburg Park District’s Meineke Recreation Center is tentatively scheduled to reopen in the middle of next week, after follow-up work in the aftermath of an external gas fire caused by construction work Monday.

Restoration efforts include the replacement of damaged underground gas lines needed to heat showers and the water at Meineke Pool, according to park district officials.

While the indoor facility at 220 E. Weathersfield Way is expected to open first, followed by the pool, the pace of the work is still subject to some uncertainty, officials emphasized.

Both the recreation center and pool were safely evacuated when workers accidentally broke a gas line, sparking the fire just after 11 a.m. Monday.

Schaumburg Fire Department officials said late Monday afternoon that there was no internal damage to the facility.