Roselle razing former Trinity center to prepare for new library

A rendering shows a planned new Roselle Public Library. Courtesy of Product Architecture + Design

The village of Roselle is starting the process of tearing down the former Trinity Community Center to clear the site for a new public library campus.

Last November, voters in the Roselle Public Library District approved its funding request for a new building off Maple Avenue next to Pine Park. The property was purchased by the village in 2023.

Officials last year outlined a plan for the village and library to swap their respective properties with a successful referendum result.

The village adopted the agreement with a stated interest in redeveloping the existing library site — an aging building next to Roselle’s village hall — and an adjoining parking lot.

With the library relocation, “there’s a lot of interest in what we can do in our area. We’re welcoming new events. There’s a lot of foot traffic,” Mayor David Pileski said in his 2025 State of the Village address. “A lot of people who live in the core of our town. We want to continue to see it thrive.”

Earlier this week, Roselle trustees passed an ordinance authorizing the acquisition of vacant property adjacent to the library’s parking lot, which the village will own as part of the land swap agreement.

The village will pay $240,000 to the owner of the vacant property under a purchase and sale agreement, which also calls for a due diligence period. Acquisition of the vacant land is necessary for the village to “actively pursue development” within the East Irving Park Road tax increment financing district, according to village documents.

In May, Roselle trustees hired Fowler Enterprises, the lowest responsible bidder for the demolition of the former Trinity building. The village will pay Fowler up to $206,195.

Under the terms of the land swap agreement, the village will transfer ownership of its property — at 233 E. Maple Ave. — to the library after the demolition and site preparation work is complete.

Demolition is expected to take roughly three to four weeks, according to a village social media post Thursday. Work hours are set for 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. While dust suppression measures will be in place, residents should anticipate increased noise levels and dust during the demolition. On-street parking also may be limited during work hours.