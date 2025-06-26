advertisement
Hanover Park teen charged with reckless homicide in crash that killed a woman in Bloomingdale

Posted June 26, 2025 4:03 pm
Rick West
 

A Hanover Park teenager is facing reckless homicide charges in connection with a November crash that killed another driver.

Adrian Pleban, 18, of the 7400 block of Northway Drive, has been charged with two felony counts of reckless homicide and two felony counts of aggravated reckless driving causing great bodily harm, according to a news release from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Officials say that on Nov. 1, 2024, Pleban was going more than 80 mph in a 45 mph zone in a 2013 BMW 328I as he drove southbound on Gary Avenue approaching Camden Drive in Bloomingdale.

The release states Pleban failed to reduce speed and keep a proper lookout when he crashed his car into a 2022 Ford Bronco, causing the female driver to suffer traumatic injuries that led to her death.

Pleban was released following a Wednesday court appearance under the condition that he’s prohibited from operating a motor vehicle.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 21.

