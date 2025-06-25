Schaumburg’s Meineke Recreation Center to remain closed indefinitely after fire

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com The Schaumburg Park District’s Meineke Recreation Center on Weatherfield Way in Schaumburg will be closed until further notice, after a fire Monday.

The Schaumburg Park District’s Meineke Recreation Center and Meineke Pool will remain closed until further notice, following Monday morning’s outdoor fire caused by a gas line being struck during a construction project.

Officials said the additional time is being used to restore critical systems and ensure the facility is safe for reopening.

The park district recommends patrons use of the Community Recreation Center and Schaumburg Tennis Plus while Meineke remains closed.

The fire was reported just after 11 a.m. Monday at 220 E. Weathersfield Way, leading to the safe evacuation of patrons and staff.

Schaumburg firefighters later that day said they found no structural reasons to keep the facility closed.