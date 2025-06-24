‘The best outcome we could hope for’: Man believed missing in Fox Lake found safe in backyard

Destin Peter was located safe Tuesday morning. The 25-year-old had been reported missing in Fox Lake’s Mineola Bay, prompting an overnight search by authorities. Courtesy of Fox Lake police

A 25-year-old man who had been reported missing in the waters of Fox Lake, prompting an overnight search, was found safe in a backyard Tuesday morning on a small residential island, police said.

Fox Lake police called to South Maple Avenue about 12:22 a.m. for a report of a missing man were told Destin Peter sent friends a message indicating he was emotionally distressed and heading toward the water of Mineola Bay, officials said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Marine Division and local fire agencies used drones, boats and sonar to search the water and shoreline for several hours until suspending the effort at about 4 a.m.

Peter’s friends hadn’t been able to contact him, police said, and a social media app showed his last location as the shoreline. A Fox Lake Fire Protection District official Tuesday morning said clothing items were located on shore.

The search had resumed Tuesday morning when a resident of Crab Apple Island called 911 about 9:30 a.m. saying Peter emerged from the woods and was safe in his backyard, police said.

Peter apparently swam to the island, which is on the far north side of Mineola Bay where Nippersink and Fox lakes converge.

“It’s a good distance,” said Fox Lake police Sgt. Rick Howell.

Peter, a Fox Lake resident, was reunited with his family on shore and taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation, police said.

“Somebody was in distress and missing and we were looking for him until we found him,” Howell said. “Thankfully, he was safe and it was the best outcome we could hope for.”