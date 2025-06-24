advertisement
Crime

Schaumburg man charged with attempted murder in Elgin-area party shooting

Posted June 24, 2025 5:20 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that injured three people at a party Sunday near Elgin.

Jeremy L. Holt, 26, of Schaumburg, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a weapon, armed violence, aggravated battery — strangulation and mob action, according to a press release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Holt was arrested on Monday. He is due to appear in Kane County Circuit Court’s first-appearance court on Wednesday, according to the release.

The shooting happened around 12:01 a.m., according to the sheriff, at a family party in the 8N500 block of Gingerwood Lane.

Authorities say people started fighting outside and continued it inside, where the shooting happened. A 70-year-old man, a 36-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were injured.

