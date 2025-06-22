advertisement
News

Three hurt in shooting at family gathering

Posted June 22, 2025 2:14 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

Three people were wounded in a shooting that occurred inside a home during a family gathering early Sunday morning in an unincorporated area near Elgin, authorities said.

A 70-year-old man, a 36-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and are reported to be in stable condition, according to a release from the Kane County Sheriff’s office.

Sheriff's investigators are pursuing leads on potential suspects, the release said. No one is in custody.

Deputies were dispatched to the 8N500 block of Gingerwood Lane at approximately 12:01 a.m. following a report of shots fired inside a residence.

According to the sheriff's office, a physical altercation broke out among several family members and acquaintances outside the house where several dozen family members had gathered. The fight then moved inside the residence, where tensions grew until someone began firing gunshots inside the house, the sheriff’s office said.

Article Comments
