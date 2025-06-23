Fire forces evacuation of Schaumburg’s Meineke Recreation Center

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com A fire Monday morning was contained to the area of ongoing construction at the Schaumburg Park District’s Meineke Recreation Center on Weathersfield Way.

A fire broke out just after 11 a.m. Monday at the Schaumburg Park District’s Meineke Recreation Center after workers apparently struck a gas line during construction.

Authorities said the fire was contained to the construction site, but people were evacuated from the building and adjacent pool area at 220 E. Weathersfield Way in Schaumburg. No injuries were reported.

“It was an unfortunate event, but was under control very quickly,” Schaumburg Police Cmdr. Christy Lindhurst said.

While a closer look will be taken, she said, the internal structure of the building does not appear to have been damaged by the fire.

That closer look was underway by 1:30 p.m. Schaumburg Park District spokesman Justin Sienkiewicz said the building and pool would remain closed for the rest of the day.

In the evening, it was decided both would stay closed for at least Tuesday morning when the outlook for a reopening would again be examined.

Representatives of the fire department said there would be no reason to stay closed for their remaining investigation.

Sienkiewicz said the construction crew was the first to alert everyone of the fire, and everyone was evacuated safely.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com A fire apparently caused when a gas line was hit during construction forced the evacuation Monday of the Schaumburg Park District’s Meineke Recreation Center.

Those evacuated were moved to the park district’s air-conditioned administration building at 235 E. Beech Drive on the other side of the park. Firefighters sought to remain hydrated as the day’s heat became one of the biggest challenges of the event, officials said.

Due to the ongoing response of firefighters and police officers, Weathersfield Way was closed from Queens Court to Creighton Lane until shortly before 2 p.m.

Representatives of NICOR were on the scene to assist firefighters.