Streamwood woman killed in two-car crash in Streamwood

A 42-year-old woman died Saturday afternoon following a two-car crash in Streamwood, authorities said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the woman as Laura Huerta of Streamwood. She was the driver of a 2008 Toyota struck by a 2007 BMW at East Schaumburg Road and Timber Trail.

Streamwood police and fire personnel were dispatched to the scene at approximately 3:37 p.m., police said.

Streamwood police said a preliminary investigation revealed Huerta was attempting to turn left from Timber Trail onto Schaumburg Road when her Toyota was struck by the BMW, which was headed eastbound on Schaumburg Road.

Police said lifesaving efforts were attempted, but Huerta, the sole occupant of the Toyota, was pronounced dead at St. Alexius Medical Center at 4:50 p.m. No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The intersection remained closed for several hours as investigators from the Streamwood Police Department, with assistance from the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (S.T.A.R.) team worked to reconstruct the scene and gather evidence.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.