Supreme Court rejects suburban toy company’s push for a quick decision on Trump’s tariffs

Posted June 20, 2025 2:58 pm
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a push from a Vernon Hills toy company asking for a quick decision on the legality of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Learning Resources Inc. wanted the justices to take up the case soon, rather than let it continue to play out in lower courts. The company argues the tariffs and uncertainty are having a “massive impact” on businesses around the country and the issue needs swift attention from the nation's highest court.

The justices didn't explain their reasoning in the brief order rebuffing the motion to fast-track the issue, but the Supreme Court is typically reluctant to take up cases before lower courts have decided.

An appeals court is set to hear the case in late July.

The company argues that the Republican president illegally imposed tariffs under an emergency powers law, bypassing Congress. It won an early victory in a lower court, but the order is on hold as an appeals court considers a similar ruling putting a broader block on Trump’s tariffs. The appeals court has allowed Trump to continue collecting tariffs under the emergency powers law for now.

The Trump administration has defended the tariffs by arguing that the emergency powers law gives the president the authority to regulate imports during national emergencies and that the country’s longtime trade deficit qualifies as a national emergency.

