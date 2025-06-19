‘She’s been a force’: Former Des Plaines civic leader Rosemary Argus has died

Rosemary Argus Courtesy of Des Plaines Community Foundation

Rosemary S. Argus, a former member of both the Mount Prospect Park District board and the Des Plaines City Council who also was a longtime community volunteer, died Wednesday. She was 88.

Argus served on the parks board from 1974 to 2001, including as its president from 1987 to 1993. She represented the 8th Ward on the city council from 2001 to 2011.

A longtime resident of the part of Des Plaines served by the Mount Prospect Park District, Argus was passionate about parks and district services.

Recognizing that more and more women were entering the workforce, Argus championed before- and after-school programs for kids that now are common, park district spokesperson Ruth Yueill said.

She also pushed for schools to offer hot lunches, Yueill said.

“Her ideas were trailblazing,” Yueill said.

A resolution recognizing Argus 25th anniversary as a parks commissioner credited her for being instrumental in the development of the Friendship Park Conservatory, Big Surf Wave Pool and RecPlex, among other accomplishments.

Argus left the parks board to serve on the city council. Rosemary S. Argus Friendship Park, which is part of the Mount Prospect Park District but is in Des Plaines, was renamed in her honor upon her departure from the parks board.

As an alderman, Argus was well-informed on city issues and had strong opinions, recalled Des Plaines Mayor Andrew Goczkowski, who served as the 8th Ward’s alderman years after Argus.

“Everyone that worked with Rosemary respected her,” Goczkowski said.

In 2017, Argus received the Inspire Award for Community Service by what was then called Presence Holy Family Medical Center.

“She’s been a force,” Goczkowski said.

Des Plaines Community Foundation Executive Director Rosemary Argus, left, and treasurer Margaret Polovchak at a 2011 fundraiser. Courtesy of Des Plaines Community Foundation

Starting in the 1990s, Argus led a charitable organization called the Des Plaines Community Foundation, and that work continued after she left elected office. In fact, she’d reached out to Yueill this spring for assistance with a fundraiser.

Argus remained engaged in city politics, too, Goczkowski said.

“I would go to her and talk to her about … things that were coming up, things that were happening in the ward,” he said. “I heard from her all the time.”

Funeral information wasn’t immediately available.