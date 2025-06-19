Tobacco shop passes first test under new Mount Prospect policy; trustees concerned about Delta-8, Kratom

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com 92 Smoke & Vape, under new ownership, was granted a conditional use permit by the Mount Prospect village board.

Mount Prospect trustees this week approved a special use permit allowing a transfer of ownership at 92 Smoke & Vape, 1703 W. Algonquin Road.

It marked the first permit issued since Mount Prospect began treating tobacco retail establishments as a conditional use in 2024.

The board approved the permit with youth-protection conditions including elimination of window signage except for the name, hours and age restrictions. The shop is banned from selling cartoon-themed apparel and smoking accessories targeting youth, with apparel limited to nontobacco and vape-branded items.

“No stylized T-shirts or anything with cartoons would be permitted,” said Community Development Director Jason Shallcross.

Quality Retail Solutions Inc., led by Samantha Savarimuthu, a Rolling Meadows High School graduate with roots in Mount Prospect, agreed to operational restrictions.

“You're kind of in a bad position where you had to be the first. The first one's always the rough one,” said Trustee John Matuszak at Tuesday’s village board meeting.

Trustees William Grossi and Vince Dante called for bans on Delta-8 and Kratom sales villagewide, with Dante requesting a comprehensive review of vape shop regulations.

Trustee Colleen Saccotelli expressed concern about the location’s proximity to the Mount Prospect Public Library’s branch on the south end.

Savarimuthu, a Loyola University graduate who works at a logistics firm and operates Airbnb properties and e-commerce businesses, said she plans to sell only white, black, and gray T-shirts.

“I do understand the concerns with how cartoon-themed brands on apparel can attract youth,” Savarimuthu said.

In correspondence with the village board, she has said the business would not be selling tobacco to minors.