Mount Prospect trustees say no to day care at former office building

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Mount Prospect trustees voted down a proposal to turn this office building into a day care facility.

Mount Prospect village board members turned down a proposal to retrofit an office building at 1040 W. Northwest Highway for a 339-child day care center.

W Northwest MP LLC and The Nest Schools Inc. wanted to convert the 21,760-square-foot office building into a day care serving children from six weeks to five years old with up to 49 staff members.

The proposal faced staunch opposition from surrounding residents citing potential problems including noise, traffic and effect on property values.

Trustees at Tuesday’s meeting raised concerns about placing a day care center in an area zoned for limited office development. Trustee John Matuszak said the zoning provides a buffer shielding residents from more active business uses.

Trustee Beth DiPrima said it would set a precedent for other day cares in the village if the use was allowed in the zoning district.

Although she said she loved the business model, “We’re trying to fit a square peg in a round hole,” said DiPrima, who voted against the plan along with Vince Dante, Terri Gens and Matuszak.

Resident Jan Ramion, who lives in a nearby townhouse, said the day care would add to existing morning traffic congestion in the area due to its proximity to Prospect High School.

“I can't walk my dogs past six o'clock in the morning. Otherwise I take my life in my hands,” she said.

Despite village staff recommending approval and noise studies showing sound levels, even with outdoor play, would be comparable to a vacuum cleaner, board members ultimately sided with residents.

The petitioner had agreed to multiple concessions, including limiting outdoor play to no more than two classrooms or 50 children and restricting it between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., adding a landscape buffer, and relocating the trash enclosure.

The planning and zoning commission had unanimously approved the project 5-0 in May.

“If this is declined, we can’t petition for a year,” property owner Patrick Hennelly said. “This is my third buyer in three and a half years. If this fails, I’m putting the building up for auction.”