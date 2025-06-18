advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Wauconda man killed in downstate shooting

Posted June 18, 2025 4:27 pm
Russell Lissau
 

Visitation and a funeral will be held Sunday for a Wauconda man fatally shot over the weekend in northwestern Illinois.

Michael C. Gul, 29, was killed late Saturday in Polo, which is about 40 miles southwest of Rockford, authorities said.

The bodies of Gul and the suspected gunman — 19-year-old Joshua M. Conway — were found inside a house there, according to a news release from the Ogle County sheriff’s office. Conway had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Polo police and sheriff’s deputies had gone to the home after receiving a report of a shooting and a woman being held at gunpoint. The woman being held and others were able to escape the home unharmed, the sheriff’s office reported.

Autopsies were performed Monday. Details weren’t available because the investigation is ongoing.

Gul had been a part-time Buffalo Grove Park District employee since 2023 and was set to be a summer camp supervisor this season, a spokesperson confirmed. The district offered counseling for employees who knew Gul, the spokesman said.

Gul previously worked part-time for the Des Plaines Park District.

According a GoFundMe online fundraiser set up for Gul’s family, his survivors include a wife and two young children.

Fundraiser organizer Rebecca Ellison called Gul’s death “a cruel and senseless act of violence.”

“While we don’t have all the details, we know Michael did not deserve to be taken from his family at just 29 years old,” Ellison wrote on the fundraiser’s homepage.

Visitation is scheduled to run from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Kristan Funeral Home, 219 W. Maple Ave., Mundelein. A service is planned for 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

· Shaw Local News Network contributed to this report.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Buffalo Grove Park District Communities Crime News Park Districts Wauconda
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company