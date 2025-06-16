Fox River Grove gets OK to demolish ‘monstrously ugly’ half-built apartments

A person rides past a partially constructed 100-unit apartment complex at 401 Algonquin Road in Fox River Grove in March. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

A McHenry County judge has granted Fox River Grove permission to demolish a long-abandoned, never-completed apartment complex as lawsuits among contractors and the developer continue.

Contractors started building the 100-unit complex at 401 Algonquin Road in 2019. However, the project has been stalled since 2022 over lawsuits that claim contractors are owed millions of dollars by the developer.

Almost a dozen companies are suing The Grove Residences LLC and Branko Tupanjac of Lake Forest, who is identified as its manager, in a lawsuit filed in 2022 in McHenry County court.

Village Administrator Derek Soderholm said the town is soliciting proposals from qualified contractors for the demolition. Once a contractor is selected, the village will proceed with the necessary steps to complete the demolition, he said.

Soderholm said in an email that “the village is pleased with the outcome” of the court ruling.

The village filed a request in McHenry County court in December to demolish the “incomplete shell” and remove construction material and debris from the site, according to court documents.

Judge Kevin Costello is allowing the village to seek compensation from the property owner for costs related to the demolition and for attorneys’ fees.

“The building is clearly abandoned and uncompleted,” Costello said.

In a court hearing last week, Soderholm said the structure is unsafe, with construction materials and “debris.” The last time work was done at the site was late November 2022.

Fencing surrounds the property to keep trespassers out. More than once, the fencing has been breached, and there have been incidents of theft of construction equipment, Soderholm said.

The attorney representing the village, Everette Hill Jr., described the structure as “so monstrously ugly” and something that could attract “kids to break in,” which could “very easily” lead to an accident.

The village has been trying to seize control of the property, filing for eminent domain in the courts last year.

Soderholm said a court hearing on the eminent domain filing is set for June 25.