Man charged with carjacking in Villa Park

Demitrious Green

A man has been charged with carjacking a person at a Taco Bell in Villa Park.

Demitrious Green, 33, of the 600 block of North Humphrey Avenue in Oak Park, is charged with vehicular hijacking. DuPage County Judge Joseph Bugos ordered that he be detained pretrial.

Authorities say that at around 9:34 p.m. on April 6, a woman was sitting in a car in the parking lot of the restaurant at 125 W. Roosevelt Road while two friends were inside the restaurant. They say Green approached and told her to get out, and she did so. When the friends returned to the car, he told them to stay away.

According to a petition filed by prosecutors, police found a duffel bag in the parking lot, and there was a receipt in the bag with his name on it. Green told police the bag had been stolen from his cousin’s car.

Green was arrested on Saturday, June 14, in Chicago.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Villa Park Police Chief Todd Kubish said, in a news release, that police received “invaluable assistance” from the Chicago Police Department’s intelligence division and patrol officers from the 15th District.

Green is due to be arraigned on July 15.