Police: Kildeer bank robbery suspect arrested in McHenry
Local police departments and the F.B.I. have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a bank robbery that took place Friday morning at the Bank of America in Kildeer.
According to a news release from the Kildeer Police Department, Pedro Perales, 56, of the Fox Lake area, was arrested without incident at 7:25 p.m. Friday during a traffic stop at Route 31 and Alexandria Boulevard in McHenry.
The Kildeer Police Department, along with the Johnsburg and McHenry police departments and the F.B.I., used “teamwork and technology” to make the arrest, according to Kildeer Chief of Police Steve Balinski.
The proceeds from the bank robbery were recovered, police said, and Perales is being held the F.B.I.
